Odisha CM distributes financial assistance to beneficiaries of Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday distributed financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each beneficiary under the state's rural housing scheme, Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana for repair work and maintenance of the house constructed under the scheme.

The state cabinet on December 21 has taken the decision to provide financial assistance for the same.

A total of Rs 1,444 crore has been provided to 31 lakh households in the state, the fund will be credited directly to the beneficiaries bank account. "Odisha is the only state where the housing scheme beneficiaries are being provided with financial assistance for home repairs," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

"State Cabinet has taken the decision in 2014 to convert all the Kutcha houses into Pucca houses. Since 2014, we have provided permanent housing to 31 lakh families and the efforts will continue until there is no Kutcha house left in the state," it said.

Highlighting the lack of housing for the people under the Centre's plan, the Chief Minister said that many houses were destroyed in 14 districts of the state during Cyclon Fani, people are waiting to get the house under the Central government's Housing Scheme.

"We have also brought the matter to the attention of the Center. In addition, our tribal brothers and sisters from South and West Odisha are also looking forward to getting a house in the central scheme. The state government has decided to pay Rs 5,000 to repair the dilapidated house they are currently living in," the chief minister said.

Patnaik stated that he will never allow the people of the state to be neglected. "If the central government does not help the homeless, then the state government is with you," he said.

As per the CMO press statement, during the COVID-19 pandemic 12.25 lakh families were eligible for housing under PMAY-G but still, they have not got their houses.

The state government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per beneficiary from the Biju Pakka Ghar Yojana for the repair of the houses where the families are living.

( With inputs from ANI )

