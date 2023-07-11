Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik approves policy to remove rural-urban divide

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 11 : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the "Odisha Rural-Urban Transition Policy", a visionary policy under 5T Governance aiming at removing the rural-urban divide by providing essential urban infrastructure, amenities, and services to all citizens residing in the fast-growing rural areas adjoining the cities.

"This is a first-of-its-kind policy that intends to introduce a series of progressive and pragmatic measures to address the challenges of unplanned and unregulated urbanisation," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) press release.

5T governance aims for transparency, teamwork, technology and timeliness leading to transformation.

"The existing system of notification of a rural area as an urban area brings about abrupt changes in the political and administrative set-up, impacting the socio-economic conditions of the citizens as there is no window period for them to accommodate the sudden change. It also lacks a participatory and inclusive approach, which often leads to resistance and breeds litigation," it said.

Notably, 19 per cent of Odisha's population resides in urban areas and is expected to reach 21 per cent by 2031. The growth of census towns or peri-urban areas accounts for nearly 40% of the urbanisation in the state. However, these peri-urban and rurban areas have been grappling with the challenge of inadequate access to social infrastructure and civic amenities and services even after declaring such areas as urban areas.

"After intensive consultations with experts and practitioners, it has emerged that the absence of a comprehensive policy and robust institutions to contain unplanned urbanisation has been the primary reason for this situation," read the release.

Rural-Urban Transition Policy aims to provide urban civic amenities and services to the people in the identified rural areas much before the areas are formally notified as urban areas.

The policy allows the creation of a special budget for the implementation of infrastructure projects and the delivery of services while actively involving elected representatives, officials, and all other stakeholders in the planning, execution, and monitoring of the transition process.

"Under the policy, rural areas, after an intensive process of identification, will be declared urban areas, coming into effect from the date on which the tenure of the existing elected representatives expires. During the interim period, the notified rural area will be taken up for up-gradation of infrastructure and services to provide all urban services on par with the adjacent urban areas. During the transition period, ward delimitation and other administrative measures will also be put in place so that, from the effective date, the area will start functioning as a full-fledged urban area with all required urban infrastructure and services," it added.

The policy provides for the constitution of steering and implementation committees with top officials of the State government, including the Chief Secretary and experts driven from various domains, viz. urban planning, finance, engineering, management, IT, etc.

"This will ensure convergence of Government schemes and inter-departmental coordination for a smooth and seamless transition of the peri-urban and rurban areas into full-fledged urban areas," it said.

The policy proposes to adopt a "Hub and Spoke" model with the State Urban Development Agency at the State Level and District Urban Development agencies and development authorities at the city level serving as the Hub and spokes, respectively.

"The policy will transform urban landscapes like never before while effectively balancing the needs of both growth and sustainability," added the release.

