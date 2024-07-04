Odisha constitutes committee for translation of MBBS course books into Odia language

Bhubaneswar, July 4 The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department of Odisha has constituted a committee of experts to prepare a proposal for the translation of essential text books of the MBBS education into Odia language.

The 22-member committee chaired by Prof. (Dr.) Manash Ranjan Sahoo, the Vice chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), has also been asked to submit the proposal to the H&FW within 15 days for its implementation.

As per the notification issued by the state H&FW department on Thursday, the committee comprises faculties from various medical colleges such as AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur etc., and officials of OUHS, Bhubaneswar and Odia Bhasha Pratisthan, BBSR.

"In view of the mandate to provide medical education in Odia language in the state, a committee as detailed below is hereby constituted to examine the matter, identify the essential course books for MBBS education required to be translated into Odia language, and workout timelines and budget requirement for undertaking this task," reads the office order.

The committee will suggest to the government the volume of works to be undertaken for the purpose of translation and the timeline it required for getting the work done.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has promised in its manifesto during the election campaign to provide legal, medical and engineering courses in Odia language.

