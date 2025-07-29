Odisha: DRDO Successfully Conducts Two Consecutive Flight-Tests of Pralay Missile

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of the Pralay missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha on July 28 and 29, 2025. The flight tests were carried out as part of User Evaluation Trials to validate the missile system's maximum and minimum range capability.

The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and reached the target point with pin-point accuracy, meeting all the test objectives. All subsystems performed as per expectations, which were verified using test data captured by various tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), including instruments deployed on the ship positioned near the designated impact point.

Two consecutive flight trials of ‘PRALAY’ missile was successfully carried out on 28th and 29th July 2025 as a part of User Evaluation Trials to validate the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile system. The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and… pic.twitter.com/jhr0fTMZuF — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 29, 2025

Pralay is an indigenously-developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets. The system has been developed by Research Centre Imarat in collaboration other DRDO labs - Defence Research & Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research & Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) and ITR etc; industry partners - Bharat Dynamics Limited & Bharat Electronics Limited and many other industries and MSMEs.

Also Read | DRDO successfully tests range capability of quasi-ballistic missile 'Pralay'.

The flight tests were witnessed by senior DRDO scientists, users from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, and industry representatives. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the Industry for the successful flight tests. The missile equipped with modern technologies will give the Armed Forces a further technological boost against threats, he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams, stating that the successful completion of this phase-1 flight tests paves the way for induction of the system into the Armed Forces in near future.