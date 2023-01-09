Odisha engineer found with disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.13 cr, held

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 Odisha Vigilance on Monday arrested Bijayananda Sahoo, an engineer, after detecting disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.13 crore, an official said.

According to the Vigilance Official, Sahoo, working as a superintending engineer in the rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) division Bhubaneswar, was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.13 crore, which is 221 per cent more than his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption wing officials have unearthed two triple storeyed buildings, one double storeyed building and 14 plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, Angul and Dhenkanal during raids.

Out of the 14 plots, six have been found in the name of the engineer's sister in-law and five in the name of his brother-in-law. The Vigilance suspects that all these properties have been acquired by Sahoo as benami properties.

Besides, cash of Rs 1.81 lakh, bank, postal & insurance deposits worth Rs 44.84 lakh, one four-wheeler, gold jewellery of 237 grams and silver ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh have been found by the Vigilance.

A case has been registered against Sahoo. Following the arrest, he is being forwarded to the court of special judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal, the official informed.

