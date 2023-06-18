Odisha: Ex-civil supplies officer arrested by vigilance; assets worth crores unearthed

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 : A team of Odisha's vigilance department on Saturday arrested Brajendra Nayak, former civil supplies officer, Nayagarh on the charge of disproportionate assets (DA); assets worth crores unearthed, 268 per cent more assets/property than his legal income, said an official statement on Sunday.

The officials unearthed assets worth crores, including three triple-storey buildings, two double-storey buildings, a farmhouse, one market complex, and seven plots in Bhubaneswar and Nimapara. Besides, bank and insurance deposits of Rs 1.50 crore were also detected during the raid.

Vigilance teams comprising two DSPs, six Inspectors and other staff conducted raids on the properties of Brajendra Kumar Nayak, in Bhubaneswar and Puri districts, said the official statement.

During the raids, the vigilance teams found one double-storey residential building near the airport in Bhubaneswar, two three-storeyed buildings in posh areas of Bhubaneswar and two other buildings at Lewis Road & Sisupalgarh, Bhubaneswar.

A further search of the locker and details of other investments/assets are being ascertained. Final Disproportionate Assets (DA) value may increase further, read the official statement further.

