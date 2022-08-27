Odisha: Ganesh Chaturthi preparations in full swing in Bhubaneswar

Preparations are in full swing in Bhubaneswar to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with pomp and grandeur after two years of restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a long wait, people rushed to shops to purchase Lord Ganesha idols to celebrate the festival. Pandals are also going to be decorated ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to ANI, a Ganesh idols seller said, "we have a good demand of Ganesh idols this year. The price of the idols has increased a little, but still a large number of people and educational institutions are taking an interest to celebrate Ganesh puja."

"We were hit badly during the COVID-19 pandemic. We couldn't get production costs due to the pandemic situation. We all are happy that BMC has allowed celebrating Ganesh puja with devotees in Bhubaneswar. We are hoping for good business this year," he added.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner Bijay Amrut Kulange stated, "there will no restriction of the visit of the devotees to the pandals in Bhubaneswar for Darshan this year. Though the COVID restrictions have been lifted. Kulange appealed to the people to take precautionary measures such as the use of masks and sanitisers."

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that will begin on September 10, on the fourth day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar month Bhadrapada.

( With inputs from ANI )

