Odisha gets longest river bridge over Mahanadi river in Cuttack

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Odisha's longest bridge over the Mahanadi river at Gopinathpur in Cuttack on Monday.

According to the Odisha government, the bridge was a long-standing demand of the locals and will shorten the distance between Badamba and Baideswhar, Banki by 45 km and will connect Shinghanath Temple.

The 3.4-kilometre-long bridge carries a 'T' shaped design and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 111 crore.

"The bridge connecting Badamba Narasinghpur to Baideshwar of Banki. It will benefit over 5 lakh people as well as contribute to the development of tourism, agriculture and commerce in the region," read the state government's statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor