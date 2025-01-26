Odisha governor Babu Kambhampati unfurls Tricolour in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 Governor of Odisha Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurled the national flag at the state-level Republic Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

He took the salute from the marching contingents at an impressive parade by security forces on the occasion. As many as 43 contingents including 17 armed forces and 26 civilian groups from different educational institutes in the city participated in the parade.

The security forces which took part in the event included Odisha Police, Border Security Force, Odisha State Armed Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and others. The students of Maharishi College of Natural Law put up a spectacular daredevil show, leaving the audience spell bound.

The Odisha Skating Academy students also performed during the event at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Various artist troupes also performed traditional cultural programs including Sambalpuri, Ghoda and tribal dance. A platoon of the neighbouring Jharkhand Police force also participated in the parade. held during state level Republic Day celebrations.

Various departments of Odisha government showcased different themes centered around state government’s flagship programs through 12 stunning tableaux.

“Celebrate the spirit of our nation and the pride of our constitution,” Governor Kambhampati wrote on his official X handle extending greetings to residents.

It is pertinent here to mention that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unfurled the national flag in Cuttack and and took the salute during the district-level Republic Day celebration. Similarly, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida attended the Republic Day functions in Puri and Khordha respectively.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari attended the programme in Sundargarh while Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Nayak, School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond and Food Supplies minister Krushna Chandra Patra participated in the Republic Day celebrations at Subarnapur, Koraput and Jagatsinghpur respectively.

Several other ministers and other dignitaries attended the Republic Day events at districts headquarters across the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor