Odisha Governor, CM extend greetings on Ratha Yatra

Bhubaneswar, June 27 Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Ratha Yatra, which began on Friday.

Governor Kambhampati extended greetings to all and prayed for the divine blessings of the Holy Trinity (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra) to guide everyone towards peace and prosperity.

"I extend good wishes and greetings to my beloved brothers and sisters of Odisha on the auspicious occasion of RathYatra. The Ratha Yatra of the holy trinity embodies the timeless principles of devotion, unity and reverence. Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra step forth from the sanctum, transcending barriers between the divine and the devotees," the Governor said.

"This sacred festival draws millions of devotees from across the nation and serves as a beacon of compassion and equality. The Ratha Yatra showcases the rich heritage of Odisha through its traditional rituals and vibrant participation of people across all walks of life. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my deepest gratitude to the citizens of the nation. I pray that the divine blessings of the Holy Trinity are showered upon us all, guiding us towards peace and prosperity. May this festival inspire us to build a society rooted in unity in diversity," he said.

Chief Minister Majhi extended greetings and wished for the well-being of the people in the state.

CM Majhi said, "I extend heartfelt greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath, the crowning jewel of crores of Odia people. I pray at the lotus feet of the Chaturdhamurtty (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan) for Odisha's progress as well as the well-being and prosperity for all people."

Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik, who recently underwent major surgery in Mumbai, extended greetings on the occasion via a video message.

"Dear brothers and sisters, my Namaskar to all of you. I extend my good wishes and greetings for Ratha Yatra. Jai Jagannath," said Patnaik.

Lakhs of devotees from across the globe thronged the holy city of Puri to participate in the chariot festival on Friday.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior dignitaries wished devotees on the auspicious occasion.

