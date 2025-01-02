Odisha govt approves 25 industrial projects worth Rs 4,222.24 crore

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 The Odisha government on Wednesday approved 25 major projects worth to the tune of Rs 4,222.24 crore. The approvals were granted during the 133rd State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary of Odisha, Manoj Ahuja.

"These projects, which span a variety of high-impact sectors, are expected to generate more than 14,497 job opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of Odisha," said the state industry department in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

The Department asserted that Odisha is the premier investment destination in Eastern India, which was demonstrated by the success of the Utkarsh Odisha roadshows held in Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore recently.

It stated that the state, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has successfully attracted significant investors' interest.

"The approved projects reflect Odisha's commitment to fostering a diverse industrial landscape. With investments in 16 sectors such as Green Energy Equipment, Pharmaceutical, Textile & Apparel, Plastics, Food Processing, Downstream-Aluminium, Metal (Downstream), Packaging, Rubber, Biofuel/ Bio Fertilizer, Chemicals, Minerals and Rare Earth, Steel (Beneficiation), Infrastructure, Argo Processing and Tourism,” added the department," an official said.

The projects will be implemented across 11 districts, such as Angul, Ganjam, Khordha, Nabarangpur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Puri, Kandhamal, strengthening Odisha's industrial base and driving sustained economic growth.

"This being the first SLSWCA meeting of 2025, underscores Odisha's strong commitment to attracting investments, and positioning itself as a leader in sustainable industrial growth. Guided by the visionary leadership of CM Majhi, the state has approved key investments that promise to drive economic growth and generate substantial employment opportunities. Odisha's proactive policies and progressive vision continue to make it a top choice for both domestic and global investors,” a statement read.

Notably, the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025 is scheduled to be held in the state capital city here on January 28 and 29.

