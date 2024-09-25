Odisha Govt to Test Ghee Quality Used in Jagannath Temple Offerings Tirupati Laddu Row

The Odisha government has announced plans to test the quality of ghee used in preparing offerings at the Jagannath temple in Puri, an official stated on Tuesday. This decision comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding allegations of animal fat being used in the ghee for laddus offered at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Puri's District Collector, Siddharth Shankar Swain, clarified that while no such allegations have been made in Puri, the administration will still conduct tests to ensure the quality of ghee used for preparing 'Kotha Bhoga' (prasad offered to the deities) and 'Baradi Bhoga' (prasad made on order) at the 12th-century Jagannath temple.

He further stated that the state-run Odisha Milk Federation (Omfed) is the sole supplier of ghee used at the Puri temple for preparing offerings. "However, a decision has been taken to examine the standard of ghee being supplied by Omfed to allay any fear of adulteration," he said, adding that discussions will be held with the Omfed as well as the temple's servitors who prepare the 'prasad'.

The quality of laddus at the Tirupati temple gained national attention after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fats were used in their preparation during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government.