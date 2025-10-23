Odisha Horror: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Train While Filming Reel on Railway Tracks in Puri (VIDEO)

Puri, Odisha (October 23, 2025): A 15-year-old boy died after being hit by a train while filming a social media reel on a railway track near Janakdevpur railway station on Tuesday. According to the reports, the boy, identified as Vishwajeet Sahu of Mangalaghat, had visited the Dakshinkali temple with his mother. On the way home, he stopped near the railway tracks to record a short video.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

Footage from the scene showed Sahu standing dangerously close to the tracks as a speeding train approached. The wind from the train caused his phone to fall moments before he was struck.

Odisha Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the risks of social media content creation among young people.