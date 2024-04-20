Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJD Releases 40-Member Star Campaigner List for First 2 Phases

The BJD released a 40-member list of star campaigners today for the first two phases of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tops the list and will lead the campaign.

Kartik Pandian, Chairman of 5-T, follows as the second star campaigner among the 40-member list. The roster includes several ministers, former ministers, and MLAs. Notable figures such as BJD organizational secretary and MLA Pranab Prakash Das, senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra, and Rajya Sabha Member Manas Ranjan Mangaraj are among others in the lineup.

Additionally, ministers like Ranendra Pratap Swain, Pratap Keshari Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Niranjan Pujari, and Ashok Chandra Panda are set to campaign for the party candidates.

Read Also | Odisha: Congress Releases List of Candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections

Check list here:

BJD releases a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2024



Odisha CM and party chief Naveen Patnaik, minister Kartik Pandian, MP Sasmit Patra and other to campaign pic.twitter.com/e9SZhW24FX — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha Election in Odisha is scheduled in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with results announced on June 4. The polling dates for the four phases are May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024, for 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur.

Notably, Odisha, along with Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, will witness elections in four phases.