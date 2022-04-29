Odisha MLA Angada Kanhar appears for Matric exam, without any special treatment

BJD lawmaker Angada Kanhar has appeared for the Class 10 state board examination in Odisha that commenced on Friday. He was amongst 5.8 lakh students who were appearing for the 10th class exam. Due to the heavy heat waves in the state, the exam will be held early in the day, between 8-9.30 am, an official of the Board of Secondary Education said.

Kanhar (56), the state's Phulbani legislator, gave his second language paper at Rujangi High School in Pitabari village of Kandhamal district. "Some of the panchayat members and my driver encouraged me to appear for the examination. I don’t know whether I will pass the test or fail. But I wrote my paper with the intention of getting a matriculation degree," he told PTI.

One of his close aides said that Kanhar only studied till the 8th class and left his studies back in 1978. Archana Basa, the superintendent of the MLA’s examination centre, said that the legislator was not taken or given any special treatment.

"He wrote papers along with other students. He was thoroughly checked just like others before being allowed to sit for the exam," Basa said.