Odisha Police Inspector arrested for taking bribe

Bhubaneswar, July 12 An Odisha Police Inspector has been arrested for demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a person to resolve a family dispute, vigilance officials said on Monday.

The accused, Limaraj Pradhan, was posed as additional inspector in-charge at Umerkote police station in Nabarangpur district.

Based on a complaint, a vigilance team led by a DSP laid a trap on Sunday and caught Pradhan red-handed near the police quarter of Umerkote while accepting the bribe from the complainant, the officials said.

According to vigilance officials, Pradhan asked the complainant to come after 10 p.m. to Umerkote police station. However, to avoid the CCTV cameras, he came outside and led him to a deserted place to collect the money.

After taking the bribe amount, Pradhan, on seeing the vigilance team approaching, tried to escape but was chased and apprehended, the officials said, adding that he engaged in a scuffle in a bid to free himself, but was overpowered. The entire bribe money was recovered and seized in presence of witnesses.

Following the trap, raids were conducted on several places including the his office, quarter, and houses.

Pradhan has been arrested and a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

