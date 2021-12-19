Odisha Police seize 8 illegal firearms; 1 arrested

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police has seized eight illegal firearms from Chhendipada area in Angul district and arrested one person in connection, it was announced on Sunday.

Based on an intelligence input, a team of STF officers on Saturday conducted a raid with the help of Angul district police on a public road near Kerjang village and intercepted one criminal, the police said.

During the raid, eight country-made firearms, seven ammunition along with other incriminating materials were seized by the STF.

The accused has been identified as Ratnakar Kalta of Sambalpur district, the police added.

A case was registered at Chhendipada police station under Arms Act, 1959, the STF said.

Since 2020, the STF has seized 64 firearms and 98 rounds of live ammunition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor