Odisha: Polling concludes peacefully in Nuapada bypoll

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 The polling for the Nuapada Assembly by-election concluded peacefully on Tuesday, with a voter turnout of nearly 81.45 per cent recorded.

Addressing the media after the completion of polling, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R.S. Gopalan said that voting was successfully conducted across 165 polling stations in the constituency.

He confirmed that polling in 47 booths concluded by 4 p.m., while in the remaining booths, voting continued till 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"All polling processes were completed peacefully. We are closely monitoring the situation, and no major incidents or disruptions have been reported," CEO Gopalan said.

He told that eight polling stations located in forested and remote areas were serviced by helicopter, and all eight helicopters carrying polling personnel returned safely after completing their assignments.

A minor technical issue was reported at Booth number 246, where an EVM (one ballot unit, one control unit, and one VVPAT) was replaced after 5 p.m.

The issue was promptly resolved, and polling resumed smoothly.

The CEO also clarified allegations regarding malfunctioning of EVMs at another polling station.

"A complaint was raised that votes were being registered for a particular candidate irrespective of the button pressed. Our investigation found the allegation baseless. Voters were offered the option of a test vote under Section 49M, but no one came forward. Polling agents of all recognised political parties confirmed that the machines were functioning properly," he said.

CEO Gopalan also added that no major law and order issues or security lapses were reported during the polling.

Adequate police deployment ensured smooth and secure conduct of the election.

"All EVMs have been secured and will be stored in the strong room tonight in the presence of observers and representatives of the candidates. The sealing process will be completed once all machines are received, likely by late tonight or early tomorrow morning," he told.

The final voter turnout figures are expected to be released by late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning after all polling data is consolidated.

