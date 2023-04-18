Odisha: Schools, Anganwadi Centres to remain closed for two days over heatwave

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 18 : All schools up to class 12 both Government Aided and Private along with all the Anganwadi Centre will remain closed in Odisha on April 19-20 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state.

Earlier State government has announced the closure of all the Schools and Anganwadis center across the state from April 12-16 in view of intense heat-wave situation.

Indian Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar has issues the alert for Heat wave for net 2 to 3 days.

"No large change in Maximum temperature (Day temperature) during next 2 to 3 days and fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to be 40 degree Celsius and more and above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha. Hot and humid weather condition very likely to prevail during next 2 to 3 days at many places over the districts of Odisha," said IMD in a bulletin.

