Odisha STF seizes leopard skin, one apprehended

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch arrested a person and seized one leopard skin from his possession on Tikarpada-Saintala road in Balangir district on Thursday.

According to the press release issued by the STF, the accused was identified as Adikand Gheewala.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of some Forest Officials on Thursday evening on the road between Tikrapada-Saintala, STF said in a press note.

During the search, one Leopard skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

As the accused failed to produce any document in support of the possession of leopard skin, for which he was handed over to Bolangir Forest Officials for necessary legal action. The enquiry is going on.

Special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers is continuing.

"Since 2020, STF has seized as many as 28 leopard skins, 24 elephant tasks, 7 deer skins, 13 live pangolins, 30 kg 400 gm of pangolin scales, 2 Nos. of leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, 46 live wild parrots and arrested a total of 68 wildlife criminals," STF said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor