Odisha transforms 416 schools under second phase of 5T transformation

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dedicated 416 newly transformed government High Schools under the second phase of the 5T School Transformation program in 5 districts of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that the transformation would help in boosting the self-confidence of the students.

"The transformation of the school is not only changing the appeal but also dramatically changed the mental state of children by boosting their self-confidence, in the future, they will be able to make a significant contribution towards the transformation of Odisha," said the chief minister.

Patnaik also highlighted the importance of 5T to the school children.

"Education brings the biggest change in life, make good use of this important phase in life and create a new identity for themselves, their family and for Odisha," he added.

Chief Minister further said, "School Transformation has given wings to children's dreams of a better future and doing something big in life, if their dreams come true, the goal of a new Odisha will be fulfilled and the foundation of a new Odisha will be laid."

With this, a total of 3,981 transferred high schools have been dedicated in two phases, of which as many as 1075 High Schools in the first phase and 2908 schools have been transformed across the state in the second phase under the 5T framework.

5T action plan for the higher education department was introduced to ensure better service delivery to the public in the Higher Education sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor