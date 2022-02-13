Odisha vigilance arrests govt officer on graft charges

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 The Odisha vigilance department on Sunday arrested Biswajit Mohapatra, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Sundargarh on corruption charges.

The arrest was made following detection of assets of more than Rs 10 crore which are allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income, the vigilance officials said.

Properties of Biswajit Mohapatra were raided at seven places in Khordha, Sundargarh, and Jagatsinghpur districts on Friday and Saturday.

During the raids, the department unearthed one double-storeyed building worth about Rs 89 lakh and a flat in Bhubaneswar city and 10 plots in Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur.

Cash over Rs 3.32 lakh, along with bank deposits, mutual fund and insurance deposits over Rs 2.40 crore and 470 gm gold have been recovered, the officials informed.

The vigilance department has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended by P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 against Mohapatra and his spouse.

Mohapatra has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, they said.

Few days ago, the vigilance department had arrested Manoranjan Nayak, assistant collector, Rourkela, for possessing disproportionate assets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor