Odisha: Vigilance registers highest cash seizure of Rs 1.36 cr from engineer

Odisha's vigilance department registered its highest-ever cash seizure when it recovered Rs 1.36 crore along with 1.2 kg of gold from a superintendent engineer (SE), rural works.

A senior vigilance officer said, "Odisha Vigilance conducted searches at the premises of Ashis Kumar Das, SE Rural Works, Malkangiri, in Shantivan, Belgachia, Trishulia, Cuttack. A total of Rs 1.36 crore cash, which is highest in the history of Odisha vigilance, along with 1.2 kg gold have been recovered."

The officer further added, "Deposits worth over Rs 4 crore in bank FDs, savings. insurance, etc have been unearthed. The verification of bank accounts and two bank lockers is still to be done and the assets are likely to increase further."

( With inputs from ANI )

