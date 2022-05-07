Odisha: Woman raped by Tantrik for 79 days in front of his son

An Odisha tantrik has been accused of raping a woman for 79 days under the pretext of settling marital disputes. Meanwhile, the woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old innocent child were held hostage in a room and tortured in front of the child. Police rescued the woman and her child from a locked room, but Tantric managed to escape. The victim has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband and father-in-law are among those accused. According to the woman, she was married in 2017. Since then, she has been subjected to mental and physical abuse at her father-in-law's house for dowry. Her husband and father-in-law approached Tantric to settle the marital dispute. At that time, the Tantric said that if the woman was left with him for a few months, everything would be fine. But she was not ready for it.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police alleging that one day her mother-in-law mixed drugs in her food and made her eat it. So she fainted. When she opened her eyes, she realized that she was in a psychiatric room. Nearby was her two-and-a-half-year-old son. The woman has alleged that Tantric repeatedly raped her in front of an innocent child. It all lasted 79 days. According to the woman, on April 28, Tantric forgot his phone in the room. Seeing the opportunity at that time, the woman told the people of her mother's family on the phone about the Tantrika. After the woman told everything, her parents informed the police. But by the time police reached Tantric's hideout, he had fled. Police have registered a case against him under Section 376 of the Penal Code. The woman has also named her husband, brother-in-law and other in-laws in the complaint. However, no arrests have been made so far. The woman has been admitted to the hospital and her condition is said to be stable.