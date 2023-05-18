Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express to be launched today, Union Railway Minister says "PM Modi will fulfill dream of 4.5 cr Odias"

Puri (Odisha) [India], May 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch Odisha's first Vande Bharat train today between Puri to Howrah via video conferencing.

Meanwhile, several folk artists performed at Odisha's Puri railway station to mark the inaugural Vande Bharat train launch from Puri to Howrah.

Ahead of the launch of an express train, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw offered prayers at Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple.

Speaking to the media Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi will fulfill the dream of 4.5 crore Odias by flagging off the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train. The PM will inaugurate several projects worth more than Rs 8,200 crores in the state."

Moreover, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "On behalf of all Odias, I express gratitude towards PM Modi. Today, the high-speed Vande Bharat train has given a new identity to the country. It's an auspicious day for the state today."

The ultra-modern semi-high-speed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal. The train will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience for passengers, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

Last month, the railways conducted the trial run of Vande Bharat Express, India's indigenously designed semi-high-speed train, between Howrah and Puri on Friday.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in the state.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Puri and Cuttack railway station redevelopment. The redeveloped stations will have all modern amenities providing a world-class experience to the rail passengers, said PMO statement.

Prime Minister will dedicate 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Odisha. This will reduce the operating and maintenance cost and reduce reliance on imported crude oil.

PM Modi will also dedicate the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line; a new broad gauge rail line between Angul-Sukinda; the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and a new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha. These will cater to the increased traffic demands as a result of rapid industrial development in steel, power and mining sectors in Odisha and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these rail sections, said the PMO statement.

