Offenders will be dealt with, NSA assures Iran

New Delhi, June 9 The Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed that Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval has assured strict action against those responsible for insulting Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement, the Ministry said: "Ajit Doval reaffirmed the Indian government and officials' respect for the Prophet Muhammad, saying offenders will be dealt with, at the government and related bodies levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson."

The statement comes as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is currently in New Delhi on his first trip to India after assuming office in August 2021.

According to the Ministry, the Minister, during his meetings with top Indian officials, "reiterated the point that India's Muslim community has played a major share in the progress and development of India and this valuable characteristic of the Muslim community is a result of the efforts and presence of Muslim scholars".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by India's government, nation and Muslim community. The relations between India and Iran are strong and expanding, and in this regard, the presence of India's scholars and Muslims is a firm pillar of these relations," Amir Abdollahian was quoted as saying in a meeting of Muslim religious leaders here on Wednesday.

While condemning the remarks, he said that 'India has been a land of compassion and tolerance and is always a refuge and a front for different viewpoints".

