Omar Abdullah addresses 42nd Annual Day celebrations of SKIMS

Srinagar, Dec 5 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday addressed the 42nd Annual Day celebrations of the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, held in the Institute’s auditorium, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister e-inaugurated and laid e-foundation stones for several projects, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

The Chief Minister underscored the indispensable role SKIMS has played in enhancing the healthcare system of Jammu and Kashmir.

He praised the Institute for its invaluable services and its readiness to respond in times of exigency. He further noted that SKIMS provides technologically advanced and evidence-based healthcare services to the general public.

Chief Minister congratulated the SKIMS administration, faculty, and staff for their exemplary performance, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises.

Reflecting on the vision of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the Chief Minister remarked that SKIMS was founded to offer advanced healthcare facilities within J&K, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment outside the region.

He also emphasised the importance of medical tourism, expressing hope for infrastructure upgrades around SKIMS to make this vision a reality.

Chief Minister called for minimizing referrals to SKIMS by strengthening sub-district and district hospitals, thereby reducing the pressure on the Institute.

He expressed concern about administrative interference undermining SKIMS’ functioning and pledged to restore its autonomy on a priority basis.

To further strengthen the Institute, the Chief Minister assured full government support to ensure patients receive top-quality healthcare. During the event, the Chief Minister e-inaugurated multiple facilities, including the Attendants Inn with washroom facilities at the emergency block, the Attendants Inn at the Maternity Hospital, the 4DCT Simulator at Radiation Oncology, and the Daycare Ward.

He also laid e-foundation stones for the Sports Ground, Transport Yard, and construction of more space for attendants.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Emergency Operation Theatre Block and commissioned the SKIMS Medical University Complex, further enhancing emergency and educational facilities.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected an exhibition organized by SKIMS, which showcased innovative contributions and success stories from various departments of the Institute.

He also released the Annual Report of SKIMS, highlighting the Institute’s significant achievements and activities.

