Omar Abdullah stresses cultural revival & heritage preservation in J&K

Jammu, Dec 10 J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the Department of Culture focusing on revitalising Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural heritage and infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised the original vision behind the conceptualisation of Tehzeeb Mahal in Srinagar, underscoring its role in promoting local artists.

“Tehzeeb Mahal must serve as a space where artists can showcase their talent while preserving its core theme. Wherever possible, the available space should be expanded to align with this vision,” he said.

Omar Abdullah also directed the department to revive the restoration of Naagar Nagar at the foothills of Hari Parbat, a project halted a decade ago, to save its deteriorating walls.

Speaking on the need for a comprehensive Cultural Policy for J&K, the Chief Minister urged the department to consult stakeholders.

“Engage with the stakeholders to formalise a robust Cultural Policy,” he added.

He also called for immediate filling of departmental vacancies to ensure seamless functioning.

Earlier, Principal Secretary Culture presented a detailed overview of the department’s functioning, highlighting its initiatives through directorates such as Archives, Archaeology & Museums, Libraries and Research, and the Academy of Art, Culture & Languages.

"The progress on various key projects was reviewed, including the restoration of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and archival repositories," an official statement said.

The meeting was informed about the digitisation of archival records which has been fully completed in Jammu and is 50 per cent complete in Srinagar, with six lakh records being shifted to a new facility near Kala Kendra at a cost of Rs 7.2 crore.

The meeting also discussed the 100-day target for cultural and heritage development in Jammu and Srinagar.

Key initiatives include the operationalization of a new archival repository, modernization of the SRS Library under the Smart City Project, restoration of 16 heritage sites, and the completion of several library and cultural infrastructure projects.

A special presentation on Tehzeeb Mahal gave details of its design, architectural heritage revival, and cultural elements, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting J&K’s rich legacy.

