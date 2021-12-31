Omicron Death: Rajasthan’s first death due to Omicron variant reported in Udaipur

The number of Omicron patients is increasing in the country. An old man has died in Rajasthan due to Omicron. Shockingly, this patient had taken both doses of corona. Also, both covid reports of this patient's were negative.

According to Aaj Tak, a 75-year-old man from Udaipur has died due to omicron. He was undergoing treatment at Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur. His report had come negative a day earlier. He was admitted to the hospital on December 15 due to ill health.

The old man was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated. He was tested for fever, cough and rhinitis. In it he was found to be covid positive. The test was conducted on December 15. He was tested again for covid on December 21 which came negative. However, on December 25, a report on genome sequencing revealed that he had been infected with Omicron.