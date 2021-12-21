Omicron: No Omicron, Delta variant of covid still most dangerous in country, ICMR claims

The number of cases of omicron variant of coronavirus in India reached 200 on Tuesday. So far, Omicron has spread to 12 states in the country. Also, about 77 patients have been cured from omicron in all the states. Maharashtra and Delhi have 54-54 cases of omicron variants, while Telangana has 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases. Although cases of omicron are increasing rapidly in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that at present omicron variant is not dangerous. Additional Director General of ICMR Dr. Sameeran Panda, speaking on the death and corona cases facing the country, said the chances of an increase in omicron patients are very low. However, cases are increasing due to earlier Delta variant. Omicron variants can be spread by foreign passengers. In such a situation, the government is constantly monitoring the airports and access routes.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Dr Sameeran Panda said that a man in Delhi died of corona on Sunday. Therefore, even complete vaccination does not prove to be effective against the infection. Now the states need to play an important role. While Omicron cases may go up, it may not necessarily cause a heavy burden in terms of severe infection.

Meanwhile, 5,326 new cases of corona virus have been detected in India, the lowest number in 581 days, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47,52,164, according to data released on Tuesday. Also, the number of patients being treated in hospitals has come down to 79,097, which is the lowest in 574 days.