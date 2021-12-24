OMICRON: One thing common in 90% of Omicron patients, says Dr Suresh Kumar

So far, 346 patients have been diagnosed with the new omicron variant of coronavirus in India. The highest number of 88 patients was found in Maharashtra and 57 in Delhi. The virus is said to be transmitting at a much faster rate than the Delta variant of covid. But one reassuring thing is that there is no need to keep patients infected with omicron in the hospital for long, said Suresh Kumar, a doctor at LNJP Hospital in Delhi. So far, 34 Omicron patients have been admitted to the hospital in Delhi. 18 of them have been treated and sent home. Notably, all patients admitted to the hospital were fully vaccinated. Two of the patients had taken booster dose from England. Dr. Suresh Kumar also said that 15-18 suspected patients are brought to the hospital everyday.

Also, most of the infected patients with Omicron have recovered. They have been discharged. The patients did not show any serious symptoms. In 90% of the cases of Omicron, they did not show any symptoms and did not need any treatment. We have admitted them in the isolation ward. The doctors also informed that they will be monitored.

So far 346 patients have been found across the country, including 88 in Maharashtra, 57 in Delhi, 24 in Telangana and other states. After treating 100 patients infected with omicron, they were discharged and sent home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country to be vigilant and take care. At the same time, the central team has been directed to send to the states which have less vaccinations, more infections and lack of health facilities.