Omicron Subvariant BA.4 Covid Case: Patient of Omicron BA.4 found in Hyderabad

The number of corona patients is once again increasing in major cities of India including Mumbai and Delhi. A fourth wave is expected, given the growing number of corona patients. With the rapid increase in the number of patients on a daily basis, another big news has come to the fore. In Hyderabad, a patient with a subtype of BA4 has been found. He is the first patient in India to have this subtype of Omicron. A person who came to India from South Africa was found with variant Omicron BA4. Following the emergence of patients in Hyderabad, experts have raised the possibility of finding BA4 patients in other cities in the country as well.

The samples were taken when the person arrived at airport in Hyderabad from South Africa. In the genome sequencing, the person was found to be infected with the BA.4 variant of Omicron. The man had come to Hyderabad from South Africa on 9th May and went back on 16th May. The person infected with the BA4 subtype showed no symptoms of corona.

According to officials, the BA4 subtype of Omicron was first discovered in South Africa. The first case was reported in South Africa in January. After that, one by one, it spread to almost a dozen countries. Since then, the first patient of this subtype has been found in India. According to experts, the BA.4 variant of Omicron is likely to spread rapidly in India.

How much danger to India?

Omicron's BA. 4 variant is said to be more dangerous. This variant weakens the immune system. According to Indian scientists, most people in India have been vaccinated and their antibodies have been produced. The Indians are now able to fight against the Corona. Therefore, this new variant does not pose much of a threat to India, experts said.