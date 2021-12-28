Omicron Threat ! Yellow alert announced in Delhi, Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms shut

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that more COVID restrictions will be imposed in the national capital as a yellow alert has been sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).The announcement comes amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The city recorded the largest single-day cases spike on Monday in the last six months. "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan.

A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon." Kejriwal said during a press conference. Under GRAP, the 'yellow' (Level-1) alert is sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent or new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500. A night curfew - from 11 pm to 5 am - has already been imposed in the city from Monday. Under the yellow alert, shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services, and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm. Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent vendors will be allowed to open. Restaurants will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm.The Delhi Metro services will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of the seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, entertainment parks and amusement parks will not be allowed. Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.