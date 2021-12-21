Omicron's double century in India, Maharashtra and Delhi have highest number of patients

The number of patients with the Omicron variant of the corona is increasing day by day. In India too, the number of these patients is increasing rapidly. As of Tuesday morning, there were 200 cases of omicron in the country. Delhi and Maharashtra have the highest number of patients.

Most patients in Delhi-Maharashtra

According to the information received, 54 cases of omicron have been reported in Delhi out of which 12 patients have been cured and 42 patients are in hospital and isolation. While, 54 patients have been found in Maharashtra too, but the number of patients recovering here is higher than Delhi. So far 28 patients have been cured in the state. Apart from Delhi and Maharashtra, 20 cases have been reported in Telangana. This is followed by 19 in Karnataka and 18 in Rajasthan.

The reassuring part is that 77 of the 200 patients with Omicron have recovered from the infection. According to figures released by the ministry on Tuesday, 5,326 new cases of corona virus have been detected in India. This figure is the lowest in the last 581 days. There are currently 79,097 active patients in India.

Decrease in corona patient

The death toll has risen to 4,78,007, according to figures released at 8am. There have been fewer than 15,000 daily new cases of corona virus in the last 54 days. The number of patients receiving treatment has risen to 79,097, which is 0.23 per cent of the total cases of infection. This is the lowest rate since March 2020. The number of patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 has dropped by 3,170 in the last 24 hours.