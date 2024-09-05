On Teachers' day, CM Bhupendra Patel contributes to Teachers' Welfare Fund

Gandhinagar, Sep 5 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday contributed to the Teachers' Welfare Fund on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

This day marks the birth anniversary of former President and eminent teacher Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It is celebrated across the country in recognition of teachers' pivotal role in shaping individuals and society.

Children from St. Xavier's School and the School of Achievers in Gandhinagar visited the Chief Minister's residence to offer their contributions to the Teachers' Welfare Fund.

The event emphasised the tradition of voluntarily donating to the fund to acknowledge teachers' service and dedication.

In his address, Chief Minister Patel expressed gratitude towards teachers, stating that their guidance is invaluable in shaping both individuals and communities.

He engaged in a lighthearted interaction with the visiting students, sharing his deep respect for the teaching profession.

District Collector Mehul Dave, District Development Officer J.B. Patel, District Education Officer Bhagwanbhai Prajapati, and Primary Education Officer Piyush Patel, along with other officials and teachers, attended the event.

On Teacher's Day, the SHE Team from Infocity Police Station also visited the educators at Kobawala School, Gandhinagar, to express their gratitude. As a token of appreciation, the officers presented the teachers with pens, acknowledging their dedication and hard work in shaping future generations.

Meanwhile, two teachers from Gujarat are among the 50 educators selected to receive the National Teachers' Awards 2024, which will be presented in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education, chose the honorees for their dedication and impact on education in their respective communities.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards during a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan.

Chandrashkumar Borisagar, in-charge principal of Badhdapara Government Primary School in Amreli, and Vinay Patel, who has served as principal for 16 years at Vadadla Village High School in Anand, will be recognized for their exceptional contributions to the field of education.

