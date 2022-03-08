On women's day, SCR adds one more 'All Women Employees Railway Station' to kitty

Hyderabad, March 8 On Women's Day, South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday declared Gundla Pochampally Railway station, a suburban station in the Secunderabad - Medchal, as as an 'All Women Station' with women staff deployed to handle all the day to day activities including train operations, technic, ticketing, security and other relevant duties at this station.

SCR has been leading in providing opportunities to the women employees to encourage and excel in the field.

With a view to further empower the women workforce and to boost their morale, Gundla Pochampally Railway station has been announced as an all women station today to coincide with International women' day, SCR officials said.

Till date, five railway stations on SCR are already functioning as all women stations at Begumpet Railway station on Secunderabad Division which is one of the busiest stations in Hyderabad City; Vidyanagar station on Hyderabad Division, Ramavarapadu Railway Station on Vijayawada Division, New Guntur Railway Station on Guntur Division and Chandragiri Railway Station on Guntakal Division.

With the declaration of Gundla Pochampally Railway station as 'All Women Station', now the number of such stations in SCR rose to six.

In addition, women employees are handling critical duties such as loco pilots, station masters, track maintainers effectively and on par with male staff. The strength of women employees in these areas are Loco Pilot - 53; Station Masters - 64; Track Maintainers - 837.

Further, SCR sports women are bringing laurels to the organisation by showcasing their talent duly participating in National and International matches. The zone continues to encourage sports women by providing state of the art facilities of their practice and accommodation,

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Central Railway, said that such initiatives will help to further boost the confidence of the women employees.

