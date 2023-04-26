Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 26 : Developmental works coupled with rehabilitation-cum-surrender policy of Chhattisgarh government are emerging as a wind of positive change in the worst insurgency-hit Bastar region and a significant example of this is naxal cadres are shunning the path of violence to join mainstream of the society.

Realising the hollow ideology of banned outlawed orgsation Communist Party of India (Maoist) and indiscrimination with the orgsation, Sundari alias Lalita, who was associated with the banned orgsation for 10 years and carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, quit naxal movement and now, she is serving as a constable in District Reserve Guard (DRG).

Presently, Sundari is playing a leading role in the battle against naxalism and registering her active participation in anti-naxal campaigns for the safety of the public. Due to meticulous planning and strategy of Sundari, security forces succeeded in arresting and eliminating naxal cadres during the encounter.

Sundari, who surrendered before police along with her husband, revealed that several youths wanted to surrender but they lacked accessibility to police. The woman naxal was forcefully inducted into the outlawed orgsation when she was 15-year-old and initially, she was the part of cultural wing of the outfit. After working in separate posts, Sundari was eventually elevated to the 'A' company.

Sundari had played a key role in ambushes that killed several security personnel in Bastar region. She also revealed that naxal leaders from Andhra Pradesh exploit youths in the orgsation. To surrender and join the mainstream of the society, Sundari walked round the clock and crossed dense forest, hills, river and nullah and reached the district headquarter.

Around 400 cadres surrendered before security forces yearly in seven districts under Bastar region on an average. The camps of the security forces set up in the interior areas and the awareness being spread among the villagers are also one of the main reasons for the surrender of the naxals in Bastar region, which witnessed highest numbers of incidents in the country.

While talking to , she revealed that she was active in a battalion under mad division in Narayanpur district and involved in separate incidents, including Batum ambush (in 2010), Urpal Metawada and Kudur ghati. Hailing from restive village in insurgency-hit district, Sundari said that "my elder brother was working for the government, therefore, the naxals took me with them when I was 15-year-old"

In 2014, me and my husband came to Geedam, where a person gave me a paper following which we contacted the personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force expressing our desire to quit naxal-movement, she recalled, elaborating that after surrender, we got a quarter to live.

Senior leaders in the banned orgzation belonging from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, said Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P, elaborating that they (naxal leaders) managed to induct innocent youths by misleading them in the name of forest, land and water.

After joining the naxal orgsation, the youths learn about the true face of naxalism, he added. In the last 22 years, naxals have killed over 1700 people by branding them as police informers or by other reasons, said the IG.

The officer further said that naxalism is the biggest obstacle in the development of Bastar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor