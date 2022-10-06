One arrested for child marriage in TN, five on the run

Chennai, Oct 6 Five people are on the run in Cuddalore district in a case related to child marriage that took place in January 2021, when a 19-year-old youth, N. Badrisan, married a 13-year-old girl.

However, the district social welfare department and women's welfare department officials came to know about it only a few days ago and lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Cuddalore.

Police, acting on the information from sources, arrested N. Suriya (23) after registering a case under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, against six people. The arrested is the brother-in-law of the girl who was studying in Class 7 in a local school in Cuddalore.

The police registered cases against the girl's husband, father, mother, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and maternal uncle. The case was registered on Tuesday and the first arrest was made on Wednesday.

Cuddalore All Women Police officers told that the arrested and the girl's father, father-in-law and brother-in-law are 'Deekshithars' (priest).

With instances of Child marriages on the rise in Tamil Nadu, the state child welfare department, social welfare department, and women's welfare department have been given a high alert to prevent such incedents.

Sources in the women's welfare department told that they are planning to conduct massive awareness programmes across the state roping in known artists including cinema actors and television actors as also sportspersons of international repute in the awareness videos and promotions which will be shot and to be aired on prominent channels.

The videos, according to the women's welfare department will also be displayed in cinema theatres and the department is also planning to use screen it on the mobile phone across the state.

