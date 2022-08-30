One dead after thrashing for taking power connection from pole

Patna, Aug 30 One person was killed and four others injured in Patna district after a group assaulted them for taking an power connection from the pole, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported in Kanchanpur village where a transformer was installed due to the initiative of Sarpanch Vinay Yadav.

Police said that Surendra Paswan, a native of Mahadalit Tola in the village took power connection from the pole.

"As Surendra Paswan and others had taken power connectiossn from the electric pole, Vinay Yadav turned angry. He, along with his supporters, brutally assaulted Paswan and four others of Mahadalit Tola," said a police officer of Kanchanpur police post.

Due to the serious injuries, Paswan and others were admitted to the local hospital where he succumbed.

Following the incident, the family members and relatives of Mahadalit Tola became angry and blocked the road.

The local police managed to arrest four attackers of the incident. "Manhunt is launched to arrest others. The accused are booked under the charge of murder," the official said.

