One held for attempt to extort Rs 5 cr from Haryana IAS officer

Gurugram, March 9 Gurugram police have arrested a man from Rajasthan's Jodhpur for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Haryana cadre IAS officer Anita Yadav.

The Gurugram police had registered a case over an alleged extortion attempt following a complaint by Yadav.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rishi Sharma. According to sources, he has confessed to making the call to her.

According to the police, the accused allegedly was forcing the IAS officer to pay Rs 5 crore to "clear" her name in a case related to Faridabad Municipal Corporation scam, being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The accused reportedly told the police he called up Yadav after getting her number from the Internet.

