One held for molesting 7-yr-old girl in Delhi

New Delhi, June 16 A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested in the national capital and accused has been arrested, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Hasib Ahmed, a native of Saharsa Bihar, ran away after committing the crime. However, he was arrested the same day.

A PCR call was received on June 14 at about 9.00 p.m regarding molestation of a minor girl.

"When the police reached the spot, the victim alleged that she was subjected to molestation by her neighbour Hasib Ahmed on the same day at about 4 p.m.," DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Thereafter, the victim was medically examined in Aruna Asaf Ali hospital.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 323, 354, 354-B of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of the POCSO act at the Wazirabad police station.

"The accused was arrested on the same day and later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court," the official added.

