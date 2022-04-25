One hybrid terrorist of LeT, his accomplice arrested in J-K's Awantipora

One hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), his accomplice was arrested in Awantipora by Police and security forces on Monday.

According to police and security forces, they were planning to target outside labourers.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he received a pistol with ammunition and instructions from a LeT terrorist code name Haji to attack and kill at least two outside labourers in Pampore town. Rayees was promised to be recruited as a terrorist after execution of the attack.

Rayees Mir (Hybrid terrorist) sought the aid of his friend namely Shakir Hamid Bhat son of Abdul Hamid Bhat resident of Alochibagh Samboora to identify the target and provide him a motorcycle for executing this terror act.

The technical surveillance by police and swift action by the joint team not only led to the arrest of the hybrid terrorist and his accomplice but also prevented terror incident and saved precious lives of innocent civilians, the police said.

According to reports, a case was registered in police station Pampore and investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

