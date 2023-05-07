One killed, 3 injured due to electric shock in J&K's Pahalgam

Srinagar, May 7 One person was killed and three others injured after suffering an electric shock in J&K's Pahalgam hill station on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, four persons were injured due to electric shock in Lidroo village of Pahalgam, and taken to hospital where one among them succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Mehrajudin Reshi.

