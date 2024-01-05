One killed, five injured in clash over land dispute in Bihar's Begusarai

Patna, Jan 5 One person was killed and five others injured in clash between two groups over land dispute in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Friday.

The clash occurred between two neighbours Harshad Alam and Mohammad Imtiyaz in Gachi Tola village on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahin Parveen (25) while the injured were Mohammad Kaishar, his wife Amisha Khatoon, Rehan, Afsana and Farzana.

Though the dispute over 2.25 Kattha land between Harshad Alam and his neighbour Mohammad Imtiyaz was on in court, Imtiyaz and his men attacked Alam and his family on Thursday night.

The police, however, claimed that the incident was triggered after a urination incident.

The accused have brutally assaulted Parveen and others. During the incident, the family members of the victims contacted the local police station but they refused to take action on it.

Meanwhile, Yogendra Kumar, the SP of Begusarai said: “The incident was triggered due to urination by one of the family members of the victim on disputed land. This had led to quarrel between the two sides wherein six persons were injured and one of them succumbed due to the injuries in the hospital. We have arrested one person and also registered an FIR in this matter."

