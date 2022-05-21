One more arrested in MP's Guna killing incident, two on the run

Bhopal, May 21 Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested one more person in connection with the incident of killing three cops by a group of alleged poachers in Guna district, taking the count of those arrested in the case so far to five.

Three accused have so far been killed and five others have been arrested. The incident took place on May 14, when three cops who were patrolling in the forest of Guna were gunned down by alleged poachers.

The Police said two other accused are on the run and a search operation to nab them is going on. "Irshad Khan, who was involved in the killing of cops, was arrested on Friday evening from Bajranggarh bypass," Guna's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajiv Kumar Mishra said on Saturday.

Apart from Irshad Khan, the four arrested accused were identified as Shanu alias Shafaq Khan (27), Mohammad Jiya Khan (28), Nisar Khan (70) and his son Shahraj Khan (52), police officials said.

Two others wanted in the case, identified as Gullu Khan (25) and Vicky a.k.a. Dilshad Khan (25), are still absconding, the police said.

Police had claimed that the poachers were hunting black buck for a wedding function in Naushad Khan's family when a police team arrived at the spot after getting a tip-off about their presence, leading to the firing and the retaliatory action.

