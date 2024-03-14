One Nation, One Election: Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel Likely To Submit Report Today

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel will likely submit its report on 'One Nation, One Election' today (March 14) to President Droupadi Murmu. The panel may recommend amending at least five articles of the Constitution to enable the holding of simultaneous polls in the country.

The proposed report would also focus on having a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body polls. Set up in September last, the committee is mandated to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats, considering the existing constitutional framework.

Headed by Kovind, the panel also includes Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash Kashyap, and senior advocate Harish Salve.

The German model of a constructive vote of no-confidence — where a no-confidence motion against the incumbent can be brought if there is a positive vote of confidence in a successor — but decided against recommending it. The panel found it to be “against the tenets of Indian democracy”, a source said, reported Indian Express.