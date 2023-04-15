One prisoner dies, three injured after a scuffle breaks in Tihar Jail
By ANI | Published: April 15, 2023 06:17 AM2023-04-15T06:17:23+5:302023-04-15T06:20:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], April 15 : An under-trial prisoner died and three inmates were injured after a scuffle between inmates happened in Tihar Jail, Delhi police informed on Friday.
"An under-trial prisoner died and 3 inmates were injured during a scuffle that broke out in Tihar jail between prisoners," the police official said.
Police further mentioned that the under-trial prisoner named Prince Teotia was declared brought dead at the hospital.
"33-year-old Prince Teotia was declared dead at the hospital. The condition of the other three injured is stable," the official said.
Further investigation is underway into this matter.
