One-way traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Srinagar, March 4 After remaining closed for two days, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored for one-way traffic on Monday.

Traffic Department officials said that traffic will be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar on Monday and no vehicle will be allowed to move in the opposite direction.

“Passengers/LMVs operators are advised to prefer journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during day time. Please avoid journey during night hours as there is apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal,” the Traffic Department said.

It said that the HMVs operators/owners are requested to desist from overloading and carry sufficient fuel during the journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.

“It is further requested that vehicle owners must double check the fitness of their vehicles and carry sufficient fuel before undertaking journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW,” the department instructed.

It said that in view of the single lane and poor surface of the road at Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, Panthyal, Nachlana, Gangroo, Hingni, Kishtwari Pather etc, Management has decided to allow only one-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

“LMVs shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) from 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs, people are requested to be alert while travelling and be cautious of shooting stones and landslides and avoid travel if not necessary. Thereafter, HMVs shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Kashmir upto 1800 hours after assessment of road condition,” the department said.

It said that no vehicle shall be allowed after cut-off timing. Security force conveys are advised/requested not to ply against the advisory/traffic plan because of possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriage way between Nashree and Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.

The department also informed that the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari-Leh Road is still blocked due to snow accumulation while the Mughal road, Bhaderwah-Chamba road and Kishtwar-Sinthan road are still blocked due to snow accumulation.

