Online game chat helps Delhi police in reuniting missing girl with family

New Delhi, Aug 16 Online Game chat helped the Delhi Police in reuniting a 16-year-old missing girl with her family in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri.

A woman lodged a complaint in Chanakyapuri Police Station that her daughter went missing at around 5.30 p.m. on August 14, a senior Delhi Police official said.

After receiving the complaint, police formed a team to search for the girl.

Since the girl was not using any gadget, it was next to impossible to trace her location technically.

After examining the cell phone which the girl had been using, police came to know that she used to play an online game 'Free Fire' with another player Vikram Chauhan, a resident of Rajasthan.

The police also examined the call recording of her father's cell phone which she had used many times.

"We got to know that she was in touch with Vikram Chauhan, a resident of Rajasthan. Vikram was contacted. He told the police that the girl called him using the cell phone of an autorickshaw driver. She told Chauhan that she was near Sarojini Nagar situated Ram Nagar temple. A police team was sent there but she was not found," the police said.

Putting phone of auto driver on surveillance helped police to reach Gurudwara Bangla Sahib where the girl was found.

"The girl told the police that she was angry with her mother over some issues. She then ran away from the house. She went to Sarojini Nagar and then came to Bangla Sahib. There she used the cell phone of a Sewadar and called her friend again. We have handed her over to her parents," said the police.

