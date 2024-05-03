Only BJP-NDA in a position to form government at Centre: PM

Kolkata, May 3 Slamming TMC, Left and Congress for their "lack of vision", Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that apart from BJP-NDA, no other political force is in a position to form a government at the Centre this time.

"Trinamool Congress will not be able to win more than 15 seats. Congress, despite all its efforts, might not be able to even cross the half-century mark. Everyone knows the condition of the Left parties even in West Bengal now. So in such a situation, the BJP-NDA is the only force that will be able to form government after the elections," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally at Tehatta under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal.

"The only question that remains now is whether NDA will cross the 400 mark this time or not,” he added.

Addressing the rally, he warned Trinamool Congress of facing consequences in future for "all the loot" they have done in West Bengal.

"In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress is also looting the money of poor people. That is why they are opposing the direct transfer benefit to the beneficiaries that I have introduced. Out of that grievance, Trinamool Congress government has blocked the implementation of several Central development projects in West Bengal," said PM Modi.

He also referred to the recent recovery of arms following the joint operation conducted by the CBI and NSG at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, asking if those arms "were stored to restore democratic system in West Bengal?”

In order to take West Bengal on the road of further development, PM Modi said that it is necessary that more BJP candidates are elected from the state this time.

"There will be more development in West Bengal if the NDA government is stronger at the Centre," he said.

